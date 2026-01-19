Several years ago, the Netflix adaptation of Margaret Atwood’s 1985 dystopian novel ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’, became a widely recognised shorthand for authoritarianism.

Its clarity was stark: religious rule, crushed dissent, lives governed by ideology rather than law. It resonated because it mirrored real-world repression under theocratic regimes, particularly the treatment of women and dissenters in countries such as Iran.

That framework has since collapsed.

Not because oppression has eased, but because public attention now often tracks identity rather than principle.

The collapse is visible in what fails to provoke attention.

In Iran, women and other dissenters face imprisonment, torture, and execution, with tens of thousands reportedly affected in recent weeks. Internet blackouts hide state violence from view. Yet many cultural figures and self-proclaimed justice warriors remain conspicuously silent.

The pattern is clear: where Jews or Zionists are absent, outrage evaporates; where they are present, it intensifies.

Cultural attention is a diagnostic. The Handmaid’s Tale demanded consistent moral reasoning; just as it no longer commands the screens, so the logic seems to have shifted.

Instead, Stranger Things dominates. Its world, the ‘Upside Down’, is inversion itself: reality warped, danger misidentified, invisible forces colonising perception.

There is twist in collective awareness - an ideology of selective righteousness has crept in - just as the ‘Mind Flayer’ infiltrates the minds of characters in Hawkins - and created what can only be described as a trance-like state in so many.

It would appear that Australia’s cultural institutions, too, now operate in this upside-down logic. Adelaide Writers’ Week exemplifies the problem.

The walkout this year, following Dr Randa Abdel-Fattah’s ‘disinvitation’ involved over 180 writers, moderators, and figures embedded in the literary establishment. Presented as defending free expression, it was an exercise of institutional power shielding one figure rather than upholding principles.

The issue was not disagreement but suitability for a publicly funded platform. Abdel-Fattah’s record includes specific, documented conduct that reasonably raised institutional concern.

In the immediate aftermath of October 7, she circulated social-media imagery linked to the attacks, including paragliders, at a moment when Israeli civilians were being killed and abducted.

She added, cynically that: “all Zionists staying up tonight hammering out op-eds at their keyboards. Brace yourselves for the coloniser cries victim op-eds taking up prime space in establishment media in the next days.”

Abdel-Fattah also famously and publicly asserted that “Zionists are not entitled to safety” in cultural spaces” (though now calls on the defence of ‘context’ for these inflammatory sounding statements). Ad refused to condemn Hamas in media interviews, writing, “To hell with you all. Every last Zionist. May you never know a second’s peace in your sadistic miserable lives.”

These statements were made in real time, when Jewish communities were in shock and grief. They dismissed that reality, framing fear and mourning as illegitimate, even performative. This forms a clear pattern: the denial of protection, legitimacy, and empathy to a defined group during heightened vulnerability. She has also received an $802,000 ARC grant for research on Arab Muslim Australian social justice activism.

And her online activity, extended into practice. Take the holiday program that she facilitated, in April 2024. Footage of children on day camp at a University of Sydney being coached to call chants of “intifada and from the river to the sea.

Exposing seven- and eight-year-olds to language historically tied to violent uprising, is not metaphor, but early political conditioning. And institutions are not merely entitled- they are obliged to assess whether such conduct aligns with their duty of care, with pedagogical principles.

In ordinary professional contexts, this would trigger scrutiny. Here, scrutiny itself became illegitimate, and those raising concerns were recast as censors.

And the walkout was not a grassroots uprising. It involved participants exercising institutional power, not challenging it. Their action was framed as a defence of free expression. This was misleading. The implicit claim was that artistic or activist identity nullifies institutional boundaries. Under this logic, speech aligned with the correct ideological posture is immune from consequence.

Bizarrely, a figure central to the reframing was Louise Adler, the festival’s now-resigned director. Adler has repeatedly invoked her Jewish background as moral insulation while advancing positions that deny Jewish collective self-determination- namely Israel - and minimise Jewish safety concerns. For Adler, anti-Zionism is elevated beyond contestation, shielded not by argument but by ancestry.

Interestingly, with this year’s debacle, Morry Schwartz, one of Australia’s most influential publishers, openly criticised Adler for deliberately engaging Abdel-Fattah, knowing she would generate controversy. These dynamics demonstrate institutional failure and the power of established voices to shape outcomes, often at the expense of community safety.

The Adelaide Writers’ Week events occurred just weeks after the lethal attack on Jews at Bondi during Hanukkah on December 14. That massacre, and the ongoing threat to the Jewish community, underscores why institutional decisions matter.

The recent backflip on the AWW decision, their apology and reinvitation of Dr Abdel-Fattah to the 2027 Adelaide Writers’ Week, despite prior inflammatory comments, confirms the depth of this inversion. Institutions are prioritising reconciliation with a controversial author over the safety and dignity of communities affected by her rhetoric.

On Jan 18 in The Age, Michael Bachelard reported Abdel-Fattah’s insistence that Zionism is merely a political ideology - a “settler-colonial” project - and therefore a legitimate target for the strongest possible language, entirely distinct from antisemitism.

Some more distortion here. Who grants this academic the authority to define, for Jews and for the wider public, what Zionism is permitted to mean? It is impossible to imagine the reverse being tolerated - a non-Palestinian reframing Palestinian identity or self-determination in a way that stripped it of legitimacy without immediate outrage.

This asymmetry is the point. One group’s collective history is endlessly contestable; the other’s is sacrosanct. Moral authority flows in only one direction.

And the critical question : why are Writers’ Weeks unable - or unwilling - to challenge controversial figures through structured scrutiny rather than presenting them as unexamined heroes?

We are no longer in the moral universe of The Handmaid’s Tale. We are in the Upside Down.

Where ideological conformity masquerades as ethical clarity, outrage is selective. Inversion, once normalised, presents itself as virtue.