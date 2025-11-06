Tammy’s Substack
From The Handmaid’s Tale to the Upside Down:
Moral Inversion and Adelaide Writers’ Week
19 hrs ago
Patience Zero Tammy Reznik
Terror followed us home
A Bondi story
Jan 12
Patience Zero Tammy Reznik
November 2025
Keeping the covenant
A DIARY ENTRY
Nov 6, 2025
Patience Zero Tammy Reznik
July 2025
Eternal
My response as poetry - to all the haters on X - (the personal story on Aussie antisemitism).
Jul 15, 2025
Patience Zero Tammy Reznik
Not in my town
Australia is making headlines as the new hub of antisemitism, it must be turned around. This is a cautionary tale (published on ABC Religion and Ethics…
Jul 11, 2025
Patience Zero Tammy Reznik
June 2025
Thinking of the Jews living in Iran
Persian Paradise Lost
Jun 23, 2025
Patience Zero Tammy Reznik
February 2025
The Jewish heart has been taken hostage
How do we find hope in the horror?
Feb 19, 2025
Patience Zero Tammy Reznik
Don't bandaid these nurses
Extremism cannot be excused.
Feb 13, 2025
Patience Zero Tammy Reznik
September 2024
Life with a Bomb Bag –
The Jewish and Israeli experience post October 7 - A mother's perspective
Sep 16, 2024
Patience Zero Tammy Reznik
December 2023
The end of Nuance
Challenging the tsunami of hate
Dec 31, 2023
Patience Zero Tammy Reznik
Coming soon
This is my Zionism, not yours..
Dec 21, 2023
Patience Zero Tammy Reznik
